Noted Texas physician's practice to close 

Family medicine physician Gustaco Villarreal, MD, will close his practice in Laredo, Texas, on Nov. 1, Laredo Morning Times reported Sept. 20.

"It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing the closing of my practice in Laredo," Dr. Villarreal said in a statement cited by the publication. "It has been a great pleasure providing for your healthcare needs over the years, and it is not easy for me to give it up."

According to the report, Dr. Villarreal is best known for founding and developing a healthcare service to serve low-income communities in the Laredo area.

Jorge Gomez-Vazquez, MD, from Clinica San Jose in Laredo will be accepting Dr. Villarreal's patients. Those choosing to continue with Dr. Gomez-Vazquez can sign an authorization form on their next visit so medical records can be released to him, according to the report. Medical records will remain on file until Nov. 1.