7 medical office building deals totaling $121M+

Here are seven medical office building deals that total more than $121 million that Becker's has reported on since May 1:

1. Sila Realty Trust acquired a medical outpatient building in Reading, Pa., for $10.5 million.

2. A Jacksonville, Fla.-based medical office building sold for $12.05 million.

3. A 10-story medical office building in Boston has been acquired for $36.4 million.

4. Anchor Health Properties acquired a 70,418-square-foot medical office building in Sarasota, Fla., for $31.8 million.

5. A medical office building in Hanover Township, Pa., has been sold for $6.6 million.

6. Real estate investor Cypress West Partners has made its first medical office building purchase as part of a new joint venture with global investment manager TPG Angelo Gordon. The group paid $21 million for a medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz.

7. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, the parent system of Mercy Hospital, has sold a medical office building in Westbrook, Maine, for $3.45 million.