IRA Capital acquires Philadelphia medical office building housing GI practice, surgery center

Written by Eric Oliver | May 05, 2020

IRA Capital acquired a single-tenant medical office building in the Philadelphia suburb of Sellersville, Pa.

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network fully leases the 10,000-square-foot building and operates an outpatient gastroenterology clinic and surgery center. The surgery center has three operating rooms.

IRA Capital seeks to acquire healthcare properties with well-established health system partners.

