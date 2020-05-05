IRA Capital acquires Philadelphia medical office building housing GI practice, surgery center
IRA Capital acquired a single-tenant medical office building in the Philadelphia suburb of Sellersville, Pa.
Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network fully leases the 10,000-square-foot building and operates an outpatient gastroenterology clinic and surgery center. The surgery center has three operating rooms.
IRA Capital seeks to acquire healthcare properties with well-established health system partners.
