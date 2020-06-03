EyeSouth Partners makes 4th acquisition in Florida

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center June 3, its fourth such deal in Florida and 17th affiliation overall.

Mitchell Refractive was founded in 1993 by Alan Mitchell, MD, and has 12 support staff. Dr. Mitchell will remain with the practice.

EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners. It has an affiliated network of 115 clinicians and 70 locations with 11 surgery centers in Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.

