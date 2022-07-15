$133M in 30 days: 13 recent medical real estate deals

Medical property deals have accounted for more than $133 million in the last 30 days, including $84.5 million in Florida and $26.6 million in North Carolina.

Thirteen medical real estate deals in the last 30 days:

1. Private equity company Excelsior Capital has acquired a medical office building in Kansas City, Kan., for $7 million, the company said June 15. Bethany Medical, a 48,323-square-foot medical office portfolio, was renovated in 2020.

2. The Citrus Tower medical office building in Clermont, Fla., was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, an outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust. The property is 20,964 square feet.

3. Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C. The building will be two stories and 34,000 square feet. Its tenants will include Cape Fear Heart Associates, Oceanside Family Medicine, Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Novant Health Cardiac Rehab, Novant Health Surgical Associates & Plastics and an outpatient infusion space.

4. A North Carolina medical office facility sold for $3.1 million. The 7,877-square-foot Winston-Salem, N.C., property is currently leased by the Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment. The building sold for $1.1 million in December 2020. The transaction reflects the trend of escalating medical property values in the region.

5. A medical office building in Plantation, Fla., was sold for $45.5 million. The 101,851-square-foot building is fully leased to the University of Miami Health System and was bought by real estate investment firm Anchor Health Properties.

6. JLL Capital Markets closed the $11.5 million sale of a 79,202-square-foot, two-story medical and office building in Durham, N.C. The property's anchor tenants are Duke HomeCare & Hospice, part of Durham-based Duke Health, and the Almac Group, a lab and pharmaceutical management company.

7. A $6.6 million 16,700-square-foot medical office building in La Porte, Ind. was sold. The facility, fully occupied by Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, houses a sports medicine clinic with a surgery center, imaging room and aquatic therapy pool.

8. An outpatient medical office building in Rowlett, Texas, was sold for $6 million. The building is occupied by Baylor Scott & White Texas Cardiac Associates, North Texas ENT, LabCorp and Bart Deering, DDS, whose leases have all been renewed. The property is about 15,500 square feet.

9. A medical office building in Brandon, Fla., was sold for $39 million. The building houses an OB-GYN practice that offers pregnancy, gynecology, women's health and cancer services.

10. Vantage Commercial has sold a five-building medical complex in Hammonton, N.J. The complex comprises five buildings totaling 11,876 square feet. Co-tenants include Dermatologic Laser Center, Weiss Foot and Ankle Center and Dr. Prasad Pediatrics. The complex currently has two vacancies.

11. Real estate company NAI James E. Hanson facilitated two medical office building lease transactions in New Jersey. The first transaction was a two-story, 1,608-square-foot medical space in Lodi, N.J. A podiatry practice tenant is planning to lease the property. The second deal was a 4,000-square-foot medical office space in Wayne, N.J. The tenant is a speech and occupational therapy provider.

12. Healthcare developer Anchor Health Properties bought a medical office building in Marietta, Ga. The 90,379-square-foot facility is anchored by two ASCs. One of the ASCs is affiliated with Resurgens Orthopedics, Atlanta-based Wellstar Health and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International. The other is operated by GI Specialists of Georgia, the developer said. It offers diagnostic and endoscopy services.

13. A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, was sold to a California investor for $2.3 million July 12. The building houses Mercy Health-Youngstown Neurology, The Kidney Group and Fresenius Medical Care.