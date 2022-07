Real estate company NAI James E. Hanson facilitated two medical office building lease transactions in New Jersey, NJBiz reported July 11.

The first transaction was a two-story, 1,608-square-foot medical space in Lodi, N.J. A podiatry practice tenant is planning to lease the property.

The second deal was a 4,000-square-foot medical office space in Wayne, N.J. The tenant is a speech and occupational therapy provider.