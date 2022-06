JLL Capital Markets closed the $11.5 million sale of a 79,202-square-foot, two-story medical and office building in Durham, N.C., JLL reported June 16.

The property's anchor tenants are Duke HomeCare & Hospice, part of Durham-based Duke Health, and the Almac Group, a lab and pharmaceutical management company.

JLL facilitated the sale. The property was acquired by Greenleaf Capital.