10 things to know about SurgCenter in 2021

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, one of the biggest ASC development and management companies, has had a busy quarter, acquiring two ASCs so far in 2021.

Here are 10 things you need to know about SurgCenter Development:

SurgCenter has 80 operational centers and 17 in development. The company has more than 1,500 patient partners. The company was established in 2002, almost a decade after founding partners Sean O'Neal and Gregory George MD, PhD, had begun developing ASCs. Since the inception of its outpatient total joint program, SurgCenter has completed over 65,000 outpatient total joint procedures. Stacey Berner, MD, has served as the CEO of SurgCenter Development since January 2016, as well as the company's principal and managing partner. Dr. Berner has been an orthopedic surgeon for almost 18 years. SurgCenter recently began developing an ASC in New Hampshire, announced in a Jan. 7 release. The 7,630-square-foot ASC will have two operating rooms and will specialize in orthopedics and total joint replacements. The center also began developing an ASC in Maryland, announced in a Jan. 11 release. It will have two operating rooms and will specialize in orthopedics, total joint replacement and pain management. SurgCenter has 21 operational facilities in Maryland, with one additional center in development. In December 2020, SurgCenter sold 45 of its ASCs for $1.1 billion to Tenet Healthcare, which added the facilities to its ambulatory business, United Surgical Partners International. With the sale, USPI will have up to 60 percent ownership interest in the 45 acquired centers. The company acquired all of SurgCenter Development's interest and additional interest from physicians. The ASCs had about $18 million in debt. SurgCenter opened several ASCs in 2020, including Fremont, Ind.-based Lake George Surgical Center in November, Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) in August, Boyne City-based Northern Michigan Surgical Suites in August and Jeffersonville, Ind.-based River Ridge Surgical Suites in February. Cumberland-based SurgCenter of Western Maryland Administrator Raghu Reddy recently spoke at Becker's Orthopedic, Spine + ASC Virtual Event on March 18 about payers' evolving attitudes toward spine and orthopedic surgery.

