Largest ASC companies: 5 leaders to know

Here are five leaders to know from the largest ASC companies by number of centers:

Ronald Rittenmeyer is the executive chair and CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, owner of United Surgical Partners International. He's been a director on Tenet's board since 2010, according to the company's website.

He previously held multiple leadership roles for an information technology services provider, private equity firm, health solutions company, waste management company, and global business process outsourcing and credit recovery company.

Mr. Rittenmeyer also currently serves on the board of directors of IQVIA Holdings, Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and the Church of Incarnation in Dallas. He is also a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

James Rechtin became the president and CEO of Envision Healthcare, owner of AmSurg, in February 2020, according to the company's website.

Mr. Rechtin formerly served as the president of OptumCare, part of UnitedHealth Group. Before OptumCare's acquisition of DaVita Medical Group, Mr. Rechtin served as DaVita's senior vice president of corporate strategy and president of its California market, where he oversaw multispecialty medical group operations in the western half of the U.S.

He was also formerly a partner at Bain & Co. and spent 14 years in the company's healthcare practice. There, he advised large health systems, physician groups and health insurers on business planning and operational initiatives.

Caitlin Zulla became the CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates, an Optum subsidiary, in December 2019. Ms. Zula joined SCA in 2015 and previously served as SCA's chief administrative officer and CFO, where she was responsible for 10 separate business functions, according to the company's website.

Prior to SCA, Ms. Zulla was the senior vice president operations of revenue cycle services for MedAssets, a healthcare performance-improvement company. She also worked at CBIZ as a senior consultant and as a managed care analyst at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

Stacey Berner, MD, became the CEO of SurgCenter Development in January 2016. He is also SurgCenter's principal and managing partner, according to the company's website.

Dr. Berner has an orthopedic background and has been an orthopedic surgeon for almost 18 years.

He completed his residency at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and completed a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

Eric Evans became the CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January 2020. He was previously the executive vice president and COO, according to the company's website.

Mr. Evans previously worked for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare as the president of hospital operations and as the CEO of Tenet's Texas region. Mr. Evans began his healthcare leadership career path as a hospital CEO and by holding market leadership roles.

Mr. Evans earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston.

