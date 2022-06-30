10 biggest ASC deals in Q2

Here are the biggest deals in the second quarter of 2022 that ASC leaders need to know:

1. Atlas Healthcare Partners, a company that manages and develops surgery centers, inked a deal with MedAxiom to create a joint venture specializing in improving cardiovascular care in ASCs.

2. Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System.

3. Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health acquired the Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington, S.C.

4. St. Louis-based SSM Health acquired the SLUCare Physician Group, creating a group of more than 1,200 physicians.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners inked a partnership with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care.

6. Big Sky Medical, a real estate investment manager, and Newmark, a real estate advisory and services company, partnered to create a medical office building portfolio worth $1 billion.

7. Optum received clearance to buy the 30-location independent physician organization Atrius Health

8. Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Banner Health, a Phoenix-based health system.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire BetterMed, a Fredericksburg, Va.-based chain of 12 outpatient urgent care centers.

10. UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit agreed to buy Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC.