Health system takes ownership of orthopedic ASC

Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health acquired the Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington, S.C., according to an email shared with Becker's May 18.

The center will be renamed Prisma Health Orthopedic Surgery Center. It is the health system's first licensed and accredited ASC.

Prisma said in the email that previously scheduled surgeries will proceed normally and that all physicians currently operating at the center will continue to do so.

All of Prisma's orthopedic surgeons will be allowed to apply for operating privileges at the center, the health system said.