Top 10 ASC articles this week — specialties generating the most hospital revenue & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of May 25-29:

1. 'We have been busier than ever doing fewer cases than ever': Texas ASC administrator details surgery ramp-up, outlook for 2020

2. 494 ASCs with total joint replacements | 2020

3. The business of moving spine cases to surgery centers

4. Ransomware attack affects 13,000+ patients' info at Alaska surgical practice

5. 10 physician specialties that generate the most revenue for hospitals

6. Surgeon departs hospital in light of ASC conversion: 'I enjoy the more invasive procedures'

7. Preprint finds 3 specialties at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 — 4 takeaways

8. 20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

9. 6 insights on clinician compensation

10. ASC anesthesia provider inks 3 deals in 1 month

