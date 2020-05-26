Surgeon departs hospital in light of ASC conversion: 'I enjoy the more invasive procedures'

General surgeon Phil Tranqui, MD, is leaving Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier after 14 years with the hospital, according to The Times-News.

Dr. Tranqui began weighing a career change when EAMC-Lanier unveiled plans to convert its surgery center into an outpatient-only ASC, which would limit the kinds of surgery he could perform.

With EAMC-Lanier in his rearview mirror, Dr. Tranqui is moving to a new county with his family and will begin working at Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens, Ala.

"I want to be able to do a full spectrum of general surgery," he told The Times-News. "I enjoy the smaller patient procedures, but I also enjoy the more invasive procedures, those that might need more critical care support or [intensive care unit] support. That's why I chose general surgery — because of that variety."

