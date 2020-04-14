Physician partners sell ASC, many seeking exit strategy — 3 details

A 14,384-square-foot ASC was sold for an undisclosed amount, according to ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors.

What you should know:

1. Based in the Southeastern U.S., the ASC features four operating rooms, 10 preoperative bays and 10 post-anesthesia care unit bays.

2. The ASC is a hub for 26 physicians specializing in ENT, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, plastics, podiatry and urology.

3. The ASC's physician partners tapped ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors for guidance on the transaction. Many are retired and seeking an exit strategy.

More articles on surgery centers:

21 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures

How gastroenterology practices are responding to COVID-19

How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.