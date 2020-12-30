Surgical Care Affiliates headed into 2021: 5 things to know

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates had a banner year, bringing on more than 1,000 new surgeons at its facilities and having 60 ASCs recognized by Newsweek.

Five things to know heading into 2021:

1. Sixty SCA facilities were recognized by Newsweek's "Best Ambulatory Surgical Centers 2021" list.



SCA centers added more than 1,000 new surgeons this year. New surgeon affiliations with SCA were up 2. 25 percent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same time last year.



3. Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, was named senior clinical manager in July. Previously, she worked at SCA affiliate, Denver-based DTC Surgery Center.



4. SCA was making employee engagement a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an August profile. It established a multi-channel internal communications strategy, an internal website for employee resources and a video series from company leaders.



5. OptumHealth, which includes SCA, saw a 29 percent jump in revenue in the third quarter compared to the same time last year. It reported nearly $10.5 billion in revenue.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.