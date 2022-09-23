8 orthopedic ASC updates in the last 30 days

From a new acquisition in Mississippi to a new ASC in Texas, here are eight orthopedic ASC updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. Montecito Medical acquired a 49,500-square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Miss., that is leased to Capital Ortho and its ASC.

2. An orthopedic ASC opened on the Dallas-based Medical City Spine Hospital campus.

3. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital opened an orthopedic and urology ASC.

4. Mercy Hospital will construct a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo. with orthopedic specialists.

5. Calko Medical Center in Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn Surgery Center and its orthopedic ASC, was acquired for $81.5 million.

6. Bienville Orthopedic Specialists reopened its Gautier, Miss., orthopedic ASC following a 25,000-square-foot expansion.

7. Essentia Health opened an orthopedic and eye ASC in Duluth, Minn.

8. Ground was broken for the CedarCrest Surgery Center, a 30,000-square-foot orthopedic and sports medicine speciality ASC in Altoona, Wis.