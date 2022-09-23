8 orthopedic ASC updates in the last 30 days

Claire Wallace -  

From a new acquisition in Mississippi to a new ASC in Texas, here are eight orthopedic ASC updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days. 

1. Montecito Medical acquired a 49,500-square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Miss., that is leased to Capital Ortho and its ASC. 

2. An orthopedic ASC opened on the Dallas-based Medical City Spine Hospital campus. 

3. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital opened an orthopedic and urology ASC. 

4. Mercy Hospital will construct a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo. with orthopedic specialists. 

5. Calko Medical Center in Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn Surgery Center and its orthopedic ASC, was acquired for $81.5 million. 

6. Bienville Orthopedic Specialists reopened its Gautier, Miss., orthopedic ASC following a 25,000-square-foot expansion. 

7. Essentia Health opened an orthopedic and eye ASC in Duluth, Minn. 

8. Ground was broken for the CedarCrest Surgery Center, a 30,000-square-foot orthopedic and sports medicine speciality ASC in Altoona, Wis. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast