8 Massachusetts updates for ASC leaders to know

From top-ranked hospitals to new medical suppliers, here are eight Massachusetts updates since Jan. 3 for ASC leaders to know:
- Two Massachusetts hospitals were named among the top 20 in the world for cardiology care.
- One Massachusetts hospital was named among the top 10 in the world for gastrointestinal care.
- The highest paying job in Massachusetts is in radiology.
- Boston-based Mass General Brigham tapped Medline as the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for its ASCs and hospitals.
- Former interventional cardiologist Richard Zelman, MD, ended his lawsuit against Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.
- A vehicle crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services medical office building in Wellfleet, leaving two people injured.
- Physicians at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston are spearheading a switch to environmentally friendly anesthetic gas.
- Biotechnology company Tryp Therapeutics signed a letter of intent with Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital to fund a clinical trial investigating psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.