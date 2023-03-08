8 Massachusetts updates for ASC leaders to know

From top-ranked hospitals to new medical suppliers, here are eight Massachusetts updates since Jan. 3 for ASC leaders to know:

Two Massachusetts hospitals were named among the top 20 in the world for cardiology care. One Massachusetts hospital was named among the top 10 in the world for gastrointestinal care. The highest paying job in Massachusetts is in radiology. Boston-based Mass General Brigham tapped Medline as the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for its ASCs and hospitals. Former interventional cardiologist Richard Zelman, MD, ended his lawsuit against Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. A vehicle crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services medical office building in Wellfleet, leaving two people injured. Physicians at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston are spearheading a switch to environmentally friendly anesthetic gas. Biotechnology company Tryp Therapeutics signed a letter of intent with Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital to fund a clinical trial investigating psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.