Car crashes into Massachusetts medical office building, leaving 2 injured

A vehicle crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services medical office building in Wellfleet, Mass., on Jan. 18, according to a Jan. 19 report from CapeCod.com.

The car was almost entirely inside of the building, leaving two people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver was a 74-year-old female, and the crash is currently under investigation by the Wellfleet police department, according to the department's Facebook page.

The building will be closed for repairs and cleaning until Jan. 20, according to the Outer Cape Health Services website.

The office building houses family and adult medicine, pediatric, adolescent health, women's health, psychiatric, psychological, lab and pharmacy services.