The highest paying job in every state is in healthcare

From California to New York, the highest paying job in all 50 states is in healthcare, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The highest paying job in all 50 states and their mean yearly wage:
1. Alabama: Cardiologist, $360,720
2. Alaska: Surgeons, $336,900
3. Arizona: Orthopedic surgeons, $351,020
4. Arkansas: Emergency medicine physicians, $343,650
5. California: Surgeons, $351,580
6. Colorado: Radiologists, $336,560
7. Connecticut: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $341,380
8. Delaware: Orthopedic surgeons, $353,920
9. Florida: Anesthesiologists, $363,570
10. Georgia: Orthopedic surgeons, $381,830
11. Hawaii: Dermatologists, $366,600
12. Idaho: Surgeons, $320,740
13. Illinois: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $364,800
14. Indiana: Emergency medicine physicians, $346,520
15. Iowa: Cardiologists, $348,350
16. Kansas: Cardiologists, $348,650
17. Kentucky: Emergency medicine physicians, $355,550
18. Louisiana: Orthopedic surgeons, $362,320
19. Maine: Ophthalmologists, $349,870
20. Maryland: Cardiologists, $362,090
21. Massachusetts: Radiologists, $351,310
22. Michigan: Emergency medicine physicians, $354,650
23. Minnesota: Dermatologists, $349,710
24. Mississippi: Emergency medicine physicians, $356,830
25. Missouri: Radiologists, $350,670
26. Montana: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $342,450
27. Nebraska: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $344,470
28. Nevada: Surgeons, $335,250
29. New Hampshire: Cardiologists, $361,150
30. New Jersey: Orthopedic surgeons, $324,770
31. New Mexico: Cardiologists, $360,990
32. New York: Dermatologists, $330,010
33. North Carolina: Radiologists, $364,470
34. North Dakota: Orthopedic surgeons, $373,230
35. Ohio: Radiologists, $348,520
36. Oklahoma: Emergency medicine physicians, $342,730
37. Oregon: Orthopedic surgeons, $352,360
38. Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologists, $360,790
39. Rhode Island: Surgeons, $356,680
40. South Carolina: Surgeons, $356,560
41. South Dakota: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $336,300
42. Tennessee: Cardiologists, $341,660
43. Texas: Cardiologists, $361,990
44. Utah: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $357,340
45. Vermont: Anesthesiologists, $305,820
46. Virginia: Cardiologists, $355,580
47. Washington: Cardiologists, $360,230
48. West Virginia: Anesthesiologists, $344,930
49. Wisconsin: Anesthesiologists, $355,050
50. Wyoming: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $331,120