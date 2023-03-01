The highest paying job in every state is in healthcare

From California to New York, the highest paying job in all 50 states is in healthcare, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The highest paying job in all 50 states and their mean yearly wage:

1. Alabama: Cardiologist, $360,720

2. Alaska: Surgeons, $336,900

3. Arizona: Orthopedic surgeons, $351,020

4. Arkansas: Emergency medicine physicians, $343,650

5. California: Surgeons, $351,580

6. Colorado: Radiologists, $336,560

7. Connecticut: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $341,380

8. Delaware: Orthopedic surgeons, $353,920

9. Florida: Anesthesiologists, $363,570

10. Georgia: Orthopedic surgeons, $381,830

11. Hawaii: Dermatologists, $366,600

12. Idaho: Surgeons, $320,740

13. Illinois: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $364,800

14. Indiana: Emergency medicine physicians, $346,520

15. Iowa: Cardiologists, $348,350

16. Kansas: Cardiologists, $348,650

17. Kentucky: Emergency medicine physicians, $355,550

18. Louisiana: Orthopedic surgeons, $362,320

19. Maine: Ophthalmologists, $349,870

20. Maryland: Cardiologists, $362,090

21. Massachusetts: Radiologists, $351,310

22. Michigan: Emergency medicine physicians, $354,650

23. Minnesota: Dermatologists, $349,710

24. Mississippi: Emergency medicine physicians, $356,830

25. Missouri: Radiologists, $350,670

26. Montana: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $342,450

27. Nebraska: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $344,470

28. Nevada: Surgeons, $335,250

29. New Hampshire: Cardiologists, $361,150

30. New Jersey: Orthopedic surgeons, $324,770

31. New Mexico: Cardiologists, $360,990

32. New York: Dermatologists, $330,010

33. North Carolina: Radiologists, $364,470

34. North Dakota: Orthopedic surgeons, $373,230

35. Ohio: Radiologists, $348,520

36. Oklahoma: Emergency medicine physicians, $342,730

37. Oregon: Orthopedic surgeons, $352,360

38. Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologists, $360,790

39. Rhode Island: Surgeons, $356,680

40. South Carolina: Surgeons, $356,560

41. South Dakota: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $336,300

42. Tennessee: Cardiologists, $341,660

43. Texas: Cardiologists, $361,990

44. Utah: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $357,340

45. Vermont: Anesthesiologists, $305,820

46. Virginia: Cardiologists, $355,580

47. Washington: Cardiologists, $360,230

48. West Virginia: Anesthesiologists, $344,930

49. Wisconsin: Anesthesiologists, $355,050

50. Wyoming: Obstetricians and gynecologists, $331,120