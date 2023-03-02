Top 20 cardiology hospitals in the world for 2023, per Newsweek

Cleveland Clinic has been named the best cardiology hospital in the world for 2023 by Newsweek in collaboration with consumer data company Statista. 

Top 20 cardiology hospitals in the world for 2023: 

1. Cleveland Clinic 

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) 

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 

4. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) 

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) 

6. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) 

7. Charite-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

8. AP-HP- Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris) 

9. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) 

10. Royal Brompton Hospital (London) 

11. Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg (Germany) 

12. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) 

13. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.) 

14. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) 

15. National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (Suita, Japan) 

16. Hospital Universitario La Paz (Madrid) 

17. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) 

18. Centro Cardiologico Monzino (Milan) 

19. Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital 

20. Instituto do Coração (Sao Paulo) 

