7 hospitals opening ASCs

Below are seven hospitals that have opened or plan to open their own ASCs:

1. Ephraim McDowell Health has opened Ephraim McDowell Lung Center in Danville, Ky.

2. Kaweah Health has opened its Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic in Visalia, Calif.

3. Lee Health has opened Shipley Cardiothoracic Center in Fort Myers, Fla.

4. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building an orthopedic ASC in Amherst, Ohio, which will also include spine, pain management and otolaryngology procedures.

5. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton plans to construct a medical office building with an ASC.

6. Cooper University Health Care has proposed the construction of a medical facility and ASC inside of a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J.

7.Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health plans to open a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC.