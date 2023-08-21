16 healthcare AI updates

Here are 16 updates on artificial intelligence developments in healthcare for ASC leaders that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 7:

1. IBM plans to use Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service to create an artificial intelligence-based tool to help analyze complex medical records.

2. Artificial intelligence company Paige partnered with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and its affiliated community hospitals to study the effectiveness of diagnosing cancer with AI tools.

3. Renton, Wash.-based Providence is integrating generative artificial intelligence into MedPearl, its clinician education and referral platform that is built into its EHR. The program gives primary care providers advice on whether — and where — to send patients for specialty care.

4. Epic is integrating new artificial intelligence clinical documentation capabilities for its customers through a partnership with generative AI company Abridge.

5. Google Health plans to use its artificial intelligence tools to detect breast cancer through a new integration with medtech company iCad, which analyzes mammography images and alerts clinicians of any potential abnormalities.

7. Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is collaborating with Standigm, a company that uses artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development to customize AI models for drug discovery.

8. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System partnered with digital health company Clearstep to install new digital and AI tools within the system designed to assess patient conditions and allow clinicians to prioritize critical cases.

9. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation gave 48 healthcare AI and large language model startups grants worth up to $100,000.

10. New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital implemented a series of AI-based algorithms to generate a score that predicts patient risk.

12. Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital received a $47,450 grant to implement an FDA-approved AI tool to enhance stroke care.

14. Management services organization United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius, its AI endoscopy module, to all 22 of its managed ASCs.

15. A new study found that wastewater surveillance combined with AI modeling may serve as a tool to help hospitals predict COVID-19 admissions.

16. A report predicts funding for healthcare AI companies will fall by 28 percent year over year by the end of 2023.

Here are seven updates on artificial intelligence developments in healthcare for ASC leaders reported by Becker's since June 5:

1. The FDA issued 510(k) clearance for the Magentiq-Colo, created by Israel-based technology company Magentiq-Eye. The new artificial intelligence solution for colonoscopy screenings is one of the only AI-powered colonoscopy systems in the U.S.

2. Fountain Life, a health technology company, created an artificial intelligence-enabled coronary artery scan that can detect if a patient is at risk for a heart attack up to 10 years before displaying symptoms.

3. Health Care Service Corp., a health plan operator for 18 million members across Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, plans to integrate artificial intelligence and augmented intelligence to reform its prior authorization process.

4. New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai launched New York's first ophthalmology-focused artificial intelligence research center, the Center for Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence and Human Health.

5. Physicians at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine who used artificial intelligence to perform colonoscopies saw a 13 percent increase in colorectal polyps detection and removal.

6. Artificial intelligence-powered coding services provider Aideo Technologies partnered with Surgical Notes, a leader in providing billing solutions for ASCs, to bring AI-powered medical coding workflow and productivity solutions to the ASC market.

7. Google Cloud debuted its Claims Data Activator, part of the new suite, which uses AI to convert unstructured data, like PDF files or images, into structured data and to parse prior authorization requests and reduce manual data entry time. The suite also uses AI to review and submit prior authorization requests.