Aideo, Surgical Notes partner for AI medical coding

Claire Wallace  

Artificial intelligence-powered coding services provider Aideo Technologies has partnered with Surgical Notes, a leader in providing billing solutions for ASCs, to bring AI-powered medical coding workflow and productivity solutions to the ASC market. 

Surgical Notes will use Aideo's AI-powered Gemini AutoCode tool to enhance its coding operations and will be an exclusive reseller of the Gemini platform to larger management companies, according to a June 13 press release. 

The Gemini platform presents physician notes side-by-side with a claim-building interface that provides immediate feedback to coders about internal consistency and adherence to localized rules, according to the release. 

