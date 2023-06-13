Aideo, Surgical Notes partner for AI medical coding

Artificial intelligence-powered coding services provider Aideo Technologies has partnered with Surgical Notes, a leader in providing billing solutions for ASCs, to bring AI-powered medical coding workflow and productivity solutions to the ASC market.

Surgical Notes will use Aideo's AI-powered Gemini AutoCode tool to enhance its coding operations and will be an exclusive reseller of the Gemini platform to larger management companies, according to a June 13 press release.

The Gemini platform presents physician notes side-by-side with a claim-building interface that provides immediate feedback to coders about internal consistency and adherence to localized rules, according to the release.