4 hospitals, health systems using ASCs in patient surge plans

Hospitals and health systems acorss the country are looking to ASCs to accomodate patients during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital is hoping to increase capacity by 50 percent to treat COVID-19 patients by using an ASC and other healthcare facilities. Read more here.

2. The 25-bed Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center plans to expand to 65 beds in the event of a COVID-19 surge. If all available beds at the hospital are filled, medical center physicians will begin treating patients in surgery centers. Read more here.

3. Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y., is advising hospitals to use ASCs to accommodate COVID-19 patients. The system could increase bed capacity by 50 percent by adding intensive care beds at all of its hospitals, converting space at old hospitals and using ambulatory surgery space. Read more here.

4. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering using ASCs and critical care hospitals to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients in Colorado. Read more here.

