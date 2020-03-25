4 hospitals, health systems looking to ASCs for COVID-19 resources

Healthcare leaders are weighing the possibility that ASCs could help hospitals handle surges of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Four hospitals and health systems looking to ASCs for resources:

1. The 25-bed Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center plans to expand to 65 beds in the event of a COVID-19 surge. If all available beds at the hospital are filled, JRMC physicians will begin treating patients in surgery centers.

2. Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y., is advising hospitals to use ASCs to accommodate COVID-19 patients. The system could increase bed capacity by 50 percent by adding intensive care beds at all of its hospitals, converting space at old hospitals and using ambulatory surgery space.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering using ASCs and critical care hospitals to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients in Colorado.

4. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital is hoping to increase capacity by 50 percent to treat COVID-19 patients by using an ASC and other healthcare facilities.

If a hospital or health system should be added to this list, please contact Angie Stewart: astewart@beckershealthcare.com.

