Specialty hospital CEO: We're performing surgeries to alleviate 'pain and suffering'

Sioux Falls (S.D.) Specialty Hospital is performing surgeries, but only ones that comply with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's mandate to cease elective surgeries, the Argus Leader reports.

Three things to know:

1. SFSH is providing "essential services" to "patients who are in pain and suffering," hospital CEO Blake Curd, MD, told the Argus Leader. He said the physician-owned hospital is abiding by procedure limitations meant to conserve personal protective equipment and keep patients and staff safe.

2. Patients are receiving care for injuries and significant pain, according to David Jones Jr., MD, president of the Sioux Falls-based Orthopedic Institute. OI's specialists perform orthopedic surgeries at SFSH.

3. Medical Facilities Corp. has a 51 percent majority stake in SFSH, as well as a roughly 54 percent stake in Black Hills Surgical Hospital in Rapid City, S.D. Black Hills has also postponed elective surgeries.

