Kaiser may use ASCs for coronavirus patients in Colorado

Kaiser-Permanente is looking into using ASCs and critical-care hospitals to add beds for patients for the surge of COVID-19 patients in Colorado, according to the Denver Post.

Dr. Amy Duckro, a Kaiser infectious disease specialist, told the Post the health system has already closed 19 facilities to steer resources to areas that need them most.

The Oakland, Calif.-based system is postponing elective procedures and recommending patients use telehealth to interact with their providers before visiting a healthcare facility. The Post cited a Harvard Global Health and ProPublica study estimating that if 195,000 patients, or 40 percent of the Denver population, was infected with COVID-19, there would be about 6,510 patients needing hospital beds.

