New York ASC in talks to boost COVID-19 treatment capacity

Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital is hoping to increase capacity by 50 percent to treat COVID-19 patients by using an ASC and other healthcare facilities, according to the Rome Sentinel.

The hospital released its plan as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked hospitals to increase capacity. The Griffiss Surgery Center in Rome, N.Y., has been in contact with the hospital about supporting the hospital's surge needs.

The hospital's chief nursing officer, Samantha Vining, told the Sentinel the hospital is repurposing space and staff to accommodate patients, in addition to creating a phone line for retired healthcare workers to help out. The hospital also is working with nursing graduates to assist.

Read more here.

More articles on ASC news:

North Dakota hospital using surgery center for COVID-19 patient overflow — 3 insights

New York halts all elective procedures — 5 insights

ASCs shouldn't cancel urgent surgeries, industry association says: 5 must-reads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.