North Dakota hospital using surgery center for COVID-19 patient overflow — 3 insights

Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center has a surge plan in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, The Jamestown Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. The 25-bed critical care hospital has plans to expand to 65 beds if a surge of COVID-19 cases necessitates it.

2. The hospital will fill all the available beds in its facility before moving patients into beds in its surgery center.

3. Jamestown Regional postponed all elective surgeries indefinitely March 23.

