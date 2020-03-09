3 things to know about orthopedic surgeon salary & 4 other must-read articles

Five must read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. Orthopedic surgeons generate over $3 million for hospitals, on average, according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins. Read more here.

2. The New York State Board for Professional Medical Conduct revoked the license of Mirza Beg, MD, who sent sexually explicit text messages to a minor who was his former patient. Read more here.

3. After Christopher Holden's resignation, Envision Healthcare tapped James Rechtin — the president of OptumCare — to take over as president and CEO. Read more here.

4. All patients at Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics — including the organization's surgery center — are being screened for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Read more here.

5. Twenty-eight ASCs were opened or announced in February: Read more about them here.

