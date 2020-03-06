US ASC market to hit $84.1B by 2027

The U.S. ASC market was valued at $54.25 billion in 2019 and has its sights set on $84.1 billion by 2027, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights.

What you should know:

1. Analysts believe the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through 2027.

2. The growth is being driven by strategic collaboration and partnerships by management companies, and an increased number of procedures migrating to the ASC space.

3. Analysts identified ophthalmology as an area of particular growth.

More articles on ASCs:

Outpatient surgical procedure market to hit $144B by 2026

UnitedHealth dispute could leave more patients with surprise medical bills & 4 other must-read articles

Minnesota system screens for coronavirus across surgery center, clinic locations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.