Florida ASC nurse: 'We are constantly getting updates' as state logs 4 cases of the coronavirus 

In Florida, where there are now four confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, nurses like Laurie Mason are hoping to protect themselves from exposure while preparing to diagnose and treat affected patients, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ms. Mason works at a BayCare ASC in St. Petersburg, Fla., and has been a nurse for almost 30 years.

"This is the most serious thing I've been through personally," she told the Tampa Bay Times.

However, she said Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare's regular updates on new protocols and guideline changes have made her feel safe.

"We are constantly getting updates about what's going on," she said. "I feel like we are well-equipped to handle what comes next."

Ms. Mason may be an exception. National Nurses United has called for better protections after a survey of 6,500 working nurses across the country revealed that 56 percent hadn't been educated about COVID-19 by their employer, and 23 percent weren't sure if their employer had established a plan of action.

COVID-19 exposure has put 80 nurses in quarantine across the U.S., the union reported.

In Florida, the health department is monitoring 248 people who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19, and 69 have pending test results. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he anticipates more confirmed cases.

