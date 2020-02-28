Minnesota system screens for coronavirus across surgery center, clinic locations

All patients at Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics — including the organization's surgery center — are being screened for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Five things to know:

1. As of Feb. 28, there are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with no reported fatalities. None of the cases were in Minnesota.

2. In case the virus does spread to Minnesota, Northfield Hospital & Clinics has implemented a screening process in accordance with recommendations by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health.

3. All patients at the organization's clinics, emergency department, surgery center and diagnostic imaging must undergo screening at check-in. Visitors may be subject to screening if they arrive with a patient who has traveled abroad.

4. Patients who have traveled internationally and display respiratory systems will be placed in private rooms. Patients may be tested upon MDH's guidance for COVID-19.

5. The test for COVID-19 involves a nasal and oral swab. It can take up to three days to receive results.

