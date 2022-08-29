From a $21.4 million complex in New Jersey to another New Jersey complex with an ASC, here are 11 medical office complex sales that our readers are following this year.

Eleven medical complex sales:

1. A five-building, 185,000-square-foot complex in Cherry Hill, N.J., sold for $21.4 million.

2. A two-story, 25,944-square-foot complex sold in Fair Lawn, N.J.

3. A four-building, 24,800-square-foot portfolio in Kentucky and Indiana was acquired by Montecito Medical.

4. A four-building, 282,683-square-foot portfolio in Mission Viejo, Calif., sold for $134.8 million.

5. Montecito Medical acquired a 20,500-square-foot property in Bethlehem, Pa.

6. A 61,000-square-foot office complex sold in Edinburg, Texas.

7. A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., sold for $1.45 million.

8. A 65,658-square-foot complex in Hackettstown, N.J., with an SCA Health-affiliated ASC sold.

9. A three-building complex in Toledo, Ohio, was sold.

10. Two medical office buildings in Waterloo, Iowa, sold for $16.4 million.

11. A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, was sold to a California investor for $2.3 million.