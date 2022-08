A medical office building with a SCA Health affiliated ASC in Hackettstown, N.J., has been sold, roi-nj.com reported Aug. 11.

In addition to the ASC, the 65,658-square-foot building, Patriot Plaza, houses seven other tenets. The property is anchored by Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

Patriot Plaza was sold to Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties.