$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building

Riz Hatton -  

A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19.

The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.

