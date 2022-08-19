$1.45M paid for Oklahoma medical office building

A medical office building in Edmond, Okla., has been sold for $1.45 million, The Oklahoman reported Aug. 19.
The 7,428-square-foot property was purchased by North Oklahoma County Mental Health from Douglas Development Corp.
