Iowa physicians sell $16.4M medical office portfolio 

Patsy Newitt -  

Two medical office buildings in Waterloo, Iowa, have been sold for $16.4 million, ReBusiness Online reported July 18. 

The 30,235-square-foot portfolio, sold by a physician partnership, was brokered by Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors. 

