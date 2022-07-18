Iowa physicians sell $16.4M medical office portfolio 

Two medical office buildings in Waterloo, Iowa, have been sold for $16.4 million, ReBusiness Online reported July 18.
The 30,235-square-foot portfolio, sold by a physician partnership, was brokered by Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors.
