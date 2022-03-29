8 ASCs earning accreditations, awards in Q1

Here are eight ASCs that received accreditations or awards in the first quarter:

1. Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center was awarded multiple three-star ratings from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

2. Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Athenix Body Sculpting Institute earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for each of its five ASCs.

3. The DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was awarded its fifth consecutive accreditation from the AAAHC.

4. Torrance, Calif.-based R&R Surgical Institute's application to become a Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program-accredited center was approved.

5. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center earned Blue Cross Blue Shield's Blue Distinction for hip and knee replacement.

6. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group's endoscopy center in La Plata was accredited by the AAAHC.

7. Cary (N.C.) Skin Center received accreditation from the Surgical Review Corp. as the first Center of Excellence in Mohs micrographic surgery.

8. The AAAHC reaccredited the Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park in Lumberton, N.C.