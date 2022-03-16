Deborah Heart and Lung earn highest rating from professional group

Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center was awarded multiple three-star ratings from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, nj.com reported March 16.

The distinction is Deborah Heart and Lung Center's sixth consecutive set of three-star ratings from the organization, the report said. The ratings are calculated from a database of quality measures and range from one to three stars.

The surgery center earned three stars for coronary artery bypass graft surgery, aortic valve replacement combined with CABG, mitral valve replacement and repair, and MVRR combined with CABG, the report said.