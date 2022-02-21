Spine ASC snags 5th consecutive accreditation 

The DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) has been awarded its fifth consecutive accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Since opening in 2011, the ASC has performed more than 2,400 spine procedures, all with no surgical site infections and a 97 percent patient satisfaction rate, according to a Feb. 18 news release published in Newport Beach Independent. In the last four years, the center's 30-plus physicians have increased volume by more than 200 percent.

The ASC offers minimally invasive spine surgery, diagnostic and interventional pain management, and orthopedic surgery.