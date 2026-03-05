Michigan to weigh licensure for anesthesiologist assistants

By: Francesca Mathewes

Lawmakers in Michigan recently heard testimony on a bill that would establish licensure for anesthesiologist assistants in the state. 

According to a March 5 news release by the Michigan State Medical Society, the bill was introduced by Representative David Prestin, a Republican from Cedar River. It would amend current law to recognize and regulate certified AAs as licensed health professionals practicing under physician supervision. 

Supporters of the bill framed it as a tool for strengthening access to anesthesia services while maintaining physician oversight and patient safety. The bill would create a formal pathway for licensure and define scope-of-practice parameters. 

The bill remains under consideration by the House Health Policy Committee.

