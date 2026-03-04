Anesthesia reimbursement decline over the last 5 years

ASCs and anesthesia practices are feeling a financial squeeze as reimbursement rates fail to keep pace with rising operational costs.

Here is a look at how CMS’ reimbursement rates for anesthesia have changed over the last five years:

2019

Conversion factor: $22.27, less than 1% increase from 2018

2020

Conversion factor: $22.20, 0.3% decrease from 2019

2021

Conversion factor: $21.56, 3.3% decrease from 2020

2022

Conversation factor $21.56, roughly a flat rate of change

2023

Conversation factor: $21.12, 2% decrease from 2022

2024:

Conversion factor: $20.77. The initially proposed rate for 2024 was $20.39, and later increased by 1.66% as mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

2025: