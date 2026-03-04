Anesthesia reimbursement decline over the last 5 years

ASCs and anesthesia practices are feeling a financial squeeze as reimbursement rates fail to keep pace with rising operational costs.
Here is a look at how CMS’ reimbursement rates for anesthesia have changed over the last five years:
2019
- Conversion factor: $22.27, less than 1% increase from 2018
2020
- Conversion factor: $22.20, 0.3% decrease from 2019
2021
- Conversion factor: $21.56, 3.3% decrease from 2020
2022
- Conversation factor $21.56, roughly a flat rate of change
2023
- Conversation factor: $21.12, 2% decrease from 2022
2024:
- Conversion factor: $20.77. The initially proposed rate for 2024 was $20.39, and later increased by 1.66% as mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.
2025:
- Conversion factor: $20.31, a 2.8% decrease