Asante, Southern Oregon Anesthesia extend systemwide partnership 

Medford, Ore.-based Asante has renewed its multi-year contract with Southern Oregon Anesthesia to continue providing anesthesia services systemwide.

The group’s 44 physicians and five CRNAs will maintain coverage across all Asante facilities. The renewal supports surgical and procedural care delivery and reflects a broader push to align physician partnerships under a shared focus on safety, access and long-term stability, according to a March 3 news release.

Southern Oregon Anesthesia has partnered with Asante for several years and remains a key part of the system’s clinical operations in southern Oregon.

The agreement was one of three contract renewals, alongside Vista Pathology and Radia.