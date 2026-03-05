10 places hiring anesthesiologists

Health systems, hospitals and ASCs across the U.S. are recruiting anesthesiologists across a range of specialties, including cardiac, pediatric and critical care.
Here are 10 organizations hiring anesthesiologists:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- West Henderson Anesthesia Partners is hiring anesthesiologists to work at West Henderson Hospital, its new healthcare facility in Nevada.
- East Carolina Associates is hiring an anesthesiologist at Ahoskie, N.C.-based ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
- Gelman Vision Surgery Center in McAllen, Texas, is hiring a part-time anesthesiologist.
- Piedmont Healthcare is hiring a cardiac anesthesiologist at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
- Premier Anesthesia is hiring an anesthesiologist-medical director at Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center.
- Cook Children’s Hospital is hiring a pediatric anesthesiologist in Fort Worth, Texas.
- St. Mary’s General Hospital is hiring cardiac and general anesthesiologists in Passaic, N.J.
- Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health is hiring an anesthesiologist at Elmhurst (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.
- Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine is hiring anesthesiologists at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
10. Mayo Clinic is hiring a critical care anesthesiologist in Rochester, Minn.