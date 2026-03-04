50 anesthesiology departments ranked by NIH funding

The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $250 million in funding to anesthesiology departments at universities and medical schools in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

The mean funding for anesthesiology departments in 2025 was $4.98 million, and the median was $2.6 million.

Two universities received more than $20 million: Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Here is what 50 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for anesthesiology: