50 anesthesiology departments ranked by NIH funding

By: Sophie Eydis

The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $250 million in funding to anesthesiology departments at universities and medical schools in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

The mean funding for anesthesiology departments in 2025 was $4.98 million, and the median was $2.6 million. 

Two universities received more than $20 million: Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. 

Here is what 50 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for anesthesiology:

  1. Washington University in St Louis: $30,583,287
  2. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): $20,814,360
  3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $18,060,254
  4. University of Pittsburgh: $17,234,079
  5. Stanford (Calif.) University: $16,968,595
  6. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $11,571,266
  7. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $8,519,058
  8. University of California, San Francisco:  $7,139,352
  9. Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): $7,108,024
  10. University of Alabama at Birmingham: $6,775,477
  11. University of Colorado Denver: $6,695,630
  12. University of Washington Seattle: $6,207,600
  13. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston: $6,135,480
  14. University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $5,993,085
  15. University of California Los Angeles: $5,594,309
  16. University of Maryland, Baltimore: $5,111,916
  17. Cornell University Weill Medical College (New York City): $4,789,389
  18. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University: $4,681,125
  19. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $4,147,124
  20. University of Virginia (Charlottesville): $4,114,864
  21. New York University School of Medicine (New York City): $3,673,255
  22. Wake Forest University Health and Exercise Sciences (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $3,626,137
  23. University of California San Diego: $3,617,951
  24. Rutgers University (New Brunswick, N.J.): $3,111,431
  25. Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $2,746,361
  26. University of Illinois Chicago: $2,649,683
  27. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $2,634,986
  28. University of Wisconsin-Madison: $2,262,164
  29. University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston: $2,238,924
  30. University of Cincinnati: $2,146,928
  31. Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $2,130,475
  32. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $1,821,911
  33. Northwestern University Chicago: $1,817,067
  34. University of Rochester (N.Y.): $1,794,951
  35. University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas): $1,692,507
  36. George Washington University (Washington, D.C.): $1,636,001
  37. University of California, Irvine: $1,532,799
  38. Pennsylvania State University Medical Center Hershey: $1,501,703
  39. Indiana University (Bloomington):  $1,216,429
  40. Ohio State University (Columbus): $1,206,340
  41. University of Chicago: $1,093,521
  42. University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $1,080,363
  43. University of Utah (Salt Lake City): $926,157
  44. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): $755,000
  45. University of Florida (Gainesville): $632,737
  46. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: $458,548
  47. University of Iowa (Iowa City): $427,625
  48. Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Bronx, N.Y.): $195,696
  49. University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center (Albuquerque): $170,100
  50. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $149,667

