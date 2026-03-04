50 anesthesiology departments ranked by NIH funding

The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $250 million in funding to anesthesiology departments at universities and medical schools in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.
The mean funding for anesthesiology departments in 2025 was $4.98 million, and the median was $2.6 million.
Two universities received more than $20 million: Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Here is what 50 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for anesthesiology:
- Washington University in St Louis: $30,583,287
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): $20,814,360
- Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $18,060,254
- University of Pittsburgh: $17,234,079
- Stanford (Calif.) University: $16,968,595
- Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $11,571,266
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $8,519,058
- University of California, San Francisco: $7,139,352
- Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): $7,108,024
- University of Alabama at Birmingham: $6,775,477
- University of Colorado Denver: $6,695,630
- University of Washington Seattle: $6,207,600
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston: $6,135,480
- University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $5,993,085
- University of California Los Angeles: $5,594,309
- University of Maryland, Baltimore: $5,111,916
- Cornell University Weill Medical College (New York City): $4,789,389
- Stony Brook (N.Y.) University: $4,681,125
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $4,147,124
- University of Virginia (Charlottesville): $4,114,864
- New York University School of Medicine (New York City): $3,673,255
- Wake Forest University Health and Exercise Sciences (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $3,626,137
- University of California San Diego: $3,617,951
- Rutgers University (New Brunswick, N.J.): $3,111,431
- Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $2,746,361
- University of Illinois Chicago: $2,649,683
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $2,634,986
- University of Wisconsin-Madison: $2,262,164
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston: $2,238,924
- University of Cincinnati: $2,146,928
- Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $2,130,475
- Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $1,821,911
- Northwestern University Chicago: $1,817,067
- University of Rochester (N.Y.): $1,794,951
- University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas): $1,692,507
- George Washington University (Washington, D.C.): $1,636,001
- University of California, Irvine: $1,532,799
- Pennsylvania State University Medical Center Hershey: $1,501,703
- Indiana University (Bloomington): $1,216,429
- Ohio State University (Columbus): $1,206,340
- University of Chicago: $1,093,521
- University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $1,080,363
- University of Utah (Salt Lake City): $926,157
- Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): $755,000
- University of Florida (Gainesville): $632,737
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: $458,548
- University of Iowa (Iowa City): $427,625
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Bronx, N.Y.): $195,696
- University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center (Albuquerque): $170,100
- Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $149,667