New York surgery center inks anesthesia deal

New York City-based Manhattan Surgery Center has partnered with Greater New York Anesthesia Services for anesthesia care at its facility.

The multispecialty surgery center provides care to 4,000 to 5,000 patients each year. GNYAS will provide anesthesia services for all procedures performed at the center, according to a March 3 news release from U.S. Anesthesia Partners, which provides operational support to GNYAS.

Along with current GNYAS clinicians, the organization will also be hiring additional clinicians to serve the surgery center and other facilities in the area.

In its first year, GNYAS has partnered with two hospitals and three ASCs.

Mount Sinai Health System also provides business operation support to GYNAS alongside U.S. Anesthesia Partners, the release said.