3 NAPA partnerships in 2 weeks

Here are three partnerships from anesthesia-focused pain management company North American Partners in Anesthesia that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 11:

1. North American Partners in Anesthesia will partner with Penn State Health Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center starting Oct. 1.

2. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Wilmington (N.C.) Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia is providing services to NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center-Garden City (N.Y.).