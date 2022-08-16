NAPA partners with North Carolina ASC

North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Wilmington (N.C.) Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The partnership brings NAPA's anesthesia and pain management services to the ASC, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Wilmington Health ASC has five NAPA physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

"NAPA provides dependable, patient-centered anesthesia and pain management care while also actively partnering with surgeon colleagues to ensure communication, teamwork and trust," Robert Colon, Wilmington Health ASC administrator, said in the release. "We know how important that combination is for improved patient outcomes and recovery."