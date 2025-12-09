New legislation that changed anesthesia this year

From time limits to expand practice scopes, there were a number of bills and laws that had an impact on the anesthesia space, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law that requires insurance companies to cover the cost of anesthesia for the entirety of a procedure, effectively banning time limits for anesthesia reimbursements.
- A clause was added to a New York State assembly bill and a New York Senate bill that would allow health insurers to place time limits on anesthesia care.
- Two U.S. Representatives, Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., and Jen Kiggans, R-Va., introduced legislation that would allow certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician anesthesiologists to provide anesthesia autonomously at the Veterans Health Administration.
- California legislators introduced a bill that would allow certified anesthesiologist assistants to practice in the state.
- California Assemblyman Heath Flora introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to clarify rules and regulations around CRNAs in the state.
- State lawmakers in New Jersey introduced a bill to ban payers from placing time limits on anesthesia services.
- Legislators in Washington state took steps to ban time caps on anesthesia coverage in a bipartisan bill.