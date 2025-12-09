New legislation that changed anesthesia this year

By: Cameron Cortigiano

From time limits to expand practice scopes, there were a number of bills and laws that had an impact on the anesthesia space, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law that requires insurance companies to cover the cost of anesthesia for the entirety of a procedure, effectively banning time limits for anesthesia reimbursements.
  2. A clause was added to a New York State assembly bill and a New York Senate bill that would allow health insurers to place time limits on anesthesia care.
  3. Two U.S. Representatives, Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., and Jen Kiggans, R-Va., introduced legislation that would allow certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician anesthesiologists to provide anesthesia autonomously at the Veterans Health Administration.
  4. California legislators introduced a bill that would allow certified anesthesiologist assistants to practice in the state.  
  5. California Assemblyman Heath Flora introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to clarify rules and regulations around CRNAs in the state.
  6. State lawmakers in New Jersey introduced a bill to ban payers from placing time limits on anesthesia services.
  7. Legislators in Washington state took steps to ban time caps on anesthesia coverage in a bipartisan bill.

