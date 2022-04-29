Supply chain acquisitions, partnerships and more: 5 updates

A physician is helping replenish Ukraine's medical supplies, and three medical device companies announced corporate collaborations or acquisitions in April.

Five supply chain updates:

1. Manufacturing company GE Healthcare and medical device company Medtronic are collaborating to offer ASCs high-quality and cost-effective technology, financial solutions and personal services.

2. Hingham, Mass.-based emergency trauma physician Frank Duggan is bringing 1,500 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine. Through a nonprofit he founded called Health Care Volunteers International, Dr. Duggan will be working with a team of physicians from the U.S. and Ukraine through a telemedicine platform.

3. The HHS Office of Inspector General issued a favorable advisory opinion for physician inventors to receive some ownership interest in exchange for product development. The issue was raised by three orthopedic surgeons and a physician-ordered medical devicemaker. The three orthopedic surgeons, who benefit from family trusts with direct ownership interests in the company, are part of a medical group with non-owner physicians who use the company's product.

4. Endonovo Therapeutics is partnering with medical device reimbursement specialist NAMSA to build outpatient and inpatient reimbursement strategies for Endonovo's pulsed electromagnetic field device SofPulse.

5. Laborie Medical Technologies, a medical technology firm, has acquired endoscopy and paracentesis company GI Supply. GI Supply's employees will be fully integrated into Laborie's business.